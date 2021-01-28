Detroit man, 48, faces murder, gun charges in woman's death

Detroit — A 48-year-old man faces murder and gun charges in the Dec. 1 shooting death of a woman inside a home on Detroit's east side.

Jaja Fitzpatrick is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and felony firearm in the death of a 37-year-old woman.

It was just after midnight that day when Detroit police conducted a wellness check at a home on the 19900 block of Anglin and found the woman. That's north of East Outer Drive, and east of Conant.

The woman had been shot in the head and was found in a stairwell of the home, police said.

Fitzpatrick was arraigned Wednesday by Magistrate Malaika Ramsey-Heath of Detroit's 36th District Court. He was denied bond.

Fitzpatrick is due in court for a probable cause conference on Feb. 4 and a preliminary examination on Feb. 11, both before Judge Kenneth King at 36th District Court.

In April 2018, Fitzpatrick was released from the Michigan Department of Corrections after 28 years in prison. The corrections department gives his first name as John, and lists Jaja as an alias.

He had been in prison since December 1990 after taking a Wayne County plea deal for burning a dwelling house. A second sentence was added in February 1992 after Fitzpatrick took a Wayne County plea deal for armed robbery.

In January 2020, between his release and his arrest on the homicide, the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Fitzpatrick for his alleged role in a non-fatal shooting in Morgantown, West Virginia, according to media reports.