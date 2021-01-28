Man carjacked at gunpoint on Detroit's west side

Detroit — A 21-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday night on Detroit's west side, police said.

The carjacking took place about 9 p.m. on the 14400 block of Robson, said Bryan Warrick, a Detroit Police Department spokesman. That's north of Grand River and east of Greenfield.

Police say the victim allegedly arrived at the location to do a drug deal, but a man approached him at gunpoint and robbed him instead.

The victim was not hurt, but his silver 2002 Mercury Mountaineer was stolen.

Police have no description on the man who took the vehicle.