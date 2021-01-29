Detroit man, 36, boy, 5, injured Friday in dog attack on city's west side

Police are investigating a dog attack on a man and a 5-year-old boy on Detroit's west side, officials said.

The incident happened at about 5:50 a.m. Friday on the 9000 block of Longacre near Joy Road and the Southfield Freeway.

According to a preliminary investigation, the boy was visiting the home when he and a 36-year-old man, the owner of five large dogs, were feeding the animals. The man left the room briefly and returned to find two of his dogs mauling the child.

Police said the man tried to pull the child away from the two dogs and was bitten on his arms and hands. The boy had been bitten on his legs and upper body.

Medics took both the boy and the man to a hospital, where they are listed in temporary serious condition. Both are expected to recover, officials said.

They also said all five dogs were turned over to Animal Control officers.

The investigation is ongoing.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez