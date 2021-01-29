Detroit pair charged with killing man, wounding his brother

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged two Detroit men Friday in connection with a shooting that killed a Detroit man and wounded his brother.

Raymond Jones-Watson, 32, and Derrick Boozer, 29, were charged with first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of felony firearm.

The shooting occurred around 8:15 p.m. Jan. 19 at a location in the 8530 block of Wildemere on Detroit's west side after an ongoing dispute. The gunfire killed a 32-year-old man and wounded his 34-year-old brother, who is expected to survive.