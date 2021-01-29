Detroit report highlights friction on city council

Detroit — A city councilwoman whose interactions with members were highlighted in an internal probe is pushing for ways to improve the panel's relations and how complaints are handled.

In a memo Friday to Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones and the city's directors of the Civil Rights & Inclusion Office and Human Resources Department, Councilwoman Raquel Castañeda-López requested they "immediately administer" training on workplace harassment and discrimination; sexual harassment; unconscious and implicit bias; as well as diversity, equity and inclusion.

"I believe any concerns related to workplace hostility, intimidation and/or discrimination should be taken seriously and addressed immediately," she wrote.

The councilwoman said after a Jan. 26 vote on a contract, her office "received communications expressing frustration about online harassment received due to the vote and the belief that my office was partially responsible for inciting the vitriol and cyberbullying," she wrote.

"These claims in of themselves foster a culture of intimidation, hostility, and fear. Sadly this is not the first time my office has experienced this type of interaction from my colleagues. Both I and my team have experienced different forms of workplace hostility and intimidation since being elected in 2014."

Her memo came more than a year after the city's Civil Rights Inclusion and Opportunity Department issued a report following a request from Jones to delve into allegations of intimidation and a hostile work environment among council members and claims of discrimination.

The findings were issued Sept. 16, 2019. The Detroit News requested a copy of the report through a Freedom of Information Act request in October and received it last week.

The concerns noted in the report are centered around budget deliberations in the spring of 2019. The strain of the process "led to some unpleasant situations and interpersonal conflicts," the report says.

"It was in this cocktail mix of factors that tensions among City Council members were

heightened," it says.

The office interviewed the full council, a member of the council's executive protection unit, mayor's office liaison and parliamentarian, and reviewed camera footage from meetings held between March and April of 2019.

The investigation sought to determine whether there was intimidation among members and a hostile work environment stemming from several interpersonal conflicts.

In one incident, Councilman Scott Benson was seated next to Castañeda-López during a budget hearing, according to the report, which says he was unable to see past her and after several attempts to adjust his seat, Benson remained unable to gain an unobstructed view.

"Council Member Benson placed his hand on Council Member Castañeda-López’s arm signaling that he would like her to move slightly so that he could see past her. This did not have the desired effect he intended," the report reads. "Instead of moving her seat, Council Member Castañeda-López was offended because Council Member Benson touched her arm. She considered this action an assault ..."

She called upon an executive protection member to intervene. He informed her it was not assault and requested Benson "refrain from touching her in the future," according to the report, which says Benson, in turn, was offended and considered the claim to be an overreaction and culturally insensitive.

In another incident, Castañeda-López was locked in a heated budgeting debate with Councilman Andre Spivey, the report says. He urged members to be mindful of finances and the councilwoman became offended and told him so, it states, adding that Spivey stressed the comment wasn't directed at her, but rather the entire panel.

"However, a verbal dispute between the parties continued until Council President Brenda Jones called for recess," it reads. "As soon as recess was called, Council Member Castañeda-López left her seat and physically walked around to the other side of the table where Council Member Spivey sat. She attempted to continue the conversation.

"Council Member Spivey recalls being offended or rather insulted by the conduct, he remembers telling her, 'You’re not going to castigate another Black man at this table,' ” according to the report.

Interviews with Castañeda-López and Spivey did not indicate an intent on the part of either to create fear for someone’s safety, nor to coerce or induce duress, the report said.

"This was consistent with witness accounts of what took place, although some were baffled by this exchange," the report reads. "It was uncharacteristic and Council Member Castañeda-López and Council Member Spivey have a history of working together without incident."

Additional conflicts noted were an incident between Castañeda-López and Council

Member Roy McCalister, and an incident between her and Jones.

Witness accounts and video footage of Detroit City Council Meetings confirm these encounters as sporadic incidents, according to the report, which said the urgency of holding budget hearings likely contributed to the tension between council members.

Benson, Jones and Spivey did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment Friday evening.

"The investigation revealed a lack of communication between the parties and little effort to effectively resolve the conflicts," the civil rights office found. "There was no evidence of deliberate maliciousness or intent to cause a reasonable fear for anyone’s safety, nor evidence of coercion or duress. There was also no evidence that Council Leadership participated in or condoned bad behavior among council members."

The investigation also evaluated whether Castañeda-López — the first Latina member of Detroit's council in history — was discriminated against because of her national origin.

Castañeda-López alleged she was being discriminated against by other council members during a Facebook video that she posted. She described the conduct she

believes is discriminatory as being interrupted or cut off while speaking and given less time to speak at meetings than others and consistent failure of council to follow rules, according to the report.

"There was consensus among witnesses that Council Member Castañeda-López could be long winded during meetings," it reads. "One witness described her as, 'monopolizing time.' It was acknowledged that at times council members felt a sense of frustration or irritation because of the extensive dialogue. However, these feelings were motivated by a regard for time constraints and wishing to move the agenda along."

Castañeda-López is the only Latina council member on Detroit City Council. However, she is not the only female, person of color, or youngest member on the nine-member board, the investigation noted.

"Witnesses unanimously agreed that Council Member Castañeda-López was not being placed at a disadvantage or discriminated against because of her national origin," it says.

The civil rights investigation concluded that council could benefit from improved relations among members and made several recommendations, including bias and discrimination training and the potential for a third-party mediator to address workplace conflicts.

"During the course of the investigation, multiple witnesses raised concerns that Council

Member Castañeda-López herself, may be engaging in discriminatory treatment," the report said. "This issue arose because of negative interactions she had with male African-American council members."

"Council Member Castañeda-López was not discriminated because of her national

origin while performing the duties and responsibilities of her position as a Detroit

City Council member," it says. "The investigation also failed to substantiate that Council Member Castañeda-López received less time to speak compared to other council members."

In a statement Friday, the councilwoman said that before the probe, she shared concerns related to sexual harassment and bias with Jones dating back to 2015, but no action was taken then or after the 2019 investigation.

"I was incredibly shocked and disappointed to read that none of the experiences or narrative I shared during the investigation with CRIO were included in the 2019 report, especially because the behaviors continue to persist today," she said. "Even more disturbing was the framing of the report and the advice I was given during the

investigation to not approach things as a victim."