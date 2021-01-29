Teens charged as adults in fatal stabbing of Uber driver in Detroit

Two teens were charged as adults Friday in connection with the fatal beating and stabbing of an Uber driver in Detroit last week.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Devin Delon McKee, 17, and Lanyah Quan Brady, 15, both Detroit residents.

The teens are accused of killing Uber driver Timothy Marcus Perkins, 60, of Southfield around 9:20 a.m. Jan. 21 on the Interstate 94 service drive near Elmer on Detroit's southwest side, according to the prosecutor.

Police found Perkins in an alleyway at Elmer and Lawrence bleeding from his head and with multiple stab wounds on his back and in his torso area. He was taken to the hospital by police where he died from his wounds. Authorities say he died from multiple stab wounds.

Perkins was beaten with a hammer and stabbed, according to the prosecutor's office.

The teens allegedly called for an Uber driver "for the purpose of robbing" Perkins and once inside his car McKee robbed and carjacked Perkins by attacking him with a hammer and stabbing him with a knife. Brady allegedly was also armed with a knife and stabbed Perkins.

After the attack, the pair allegedly stole Perkins' car and his personal property and then fled the scene. An investigation by Detroit police led to the recovery of Perkins' car and to the identification of the two teens who were taken into police custody Monday .

The teens are being charged as adults and have been charged with first-degree felony murder, carjacking and armed robbery causing serious injury.

“It is rare that we use the automatic waiver to charge juveniles as adults," said Worthy. "But the alleged facts in this case are especially heinous and violent. The evidence in this case will show that these defendants called an Uber with a plan to rob and carjack the driver, beat and bludgeoned him, and left him in an alley to die.”

McKee and Brady are expected to be arraigned Friday in 36th District Court.