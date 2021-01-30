Michigan adds 1,358 cases of COVID-19, 104 deaths on Saturday

Michigan recorded 1,358 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and logged 104 additional deaths.

The latest figures bring the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state to 559,241 and deaths to 14,601 since the virus was first detected in March, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The state recorded 12,535 new cases and 487 deaths last week, leveling from 16,452 new cases and 430 deaths the week prior.

At the end of November, the state established the weekly record of 50,892 cases. The weekly record of 808 deaths was recorded in mid-December.

Data on hospitalizations, testing and new cases appeared to be headed in a more favorable direction last week and past a second wave that hit in late November.

The percentage of COVID-19 tests bringing positive results dropped to 6.2%, down from 6.7% the week before.

Indoor dining at restaurants and bars in Michigan will resume on Monday, 75 days after it was suspended.

Under an epidemic order that will last from Feb. 1-21, restaurants and bars will be allowed to offer indoor dining at 25% capacity with up to 100 people, and they must close by 10 p.m. each night. Tables must also be 6 feet apart with no more than six people per table.

Michigan ranks 35th in the nation for most hospitalizations and 17th for most patients in intensive care units, according to Becker's Hospital Review.

Across states, 46 states are seeing significate outbreaks. States with the most rapid one-week growth in cases include Virginia, Maine, Washington, New Hampshire and South Carolina.

While Arizona, Nevada, Alabama, Nevada, California and Georgia have the highest rates of hospitalizations, Midwest states including Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio and Michigan are showing a slow continuous decline, according to the state's data.

Michigan ranked sixth highest in the nation on Wednesday for the number of its vaccines administered, exceeded only by California, Texas, Florida, New York State, and Pennsylvania, according to a CDC tracking site.

The first priorities for vaccinations here are frontline healthcare workers and people living and working in long-term care facilities.

The current phase of vaccinations allows for residents 65 and up to receive a vaccine as well as front-line workers such as first responders, some state and federal workers and jail and prison staff, but many health departments and hospitals say they do not have enough vaccine to meet the demand. Pre-K through 12th-grade teachers and childcare providers also are eligible for vaccinations.

About 8% of Michigan's population has at least one dose, according to the state.

The coronavirus variant, B.1.1.7., was first reported in Michigan on Jan. 16 and traced to retail stores in Ann Arbor.

Washtenaw County this week recommended a stay-in-place order for students who live on the University of Michigan campus or nearby.

