Man dies at Detroit Detention Center days after drug possession arrest

Detroit — A 61-year-old man was found dead at the Detroit Detention Center on Saturday morning, authorities said.

The man was discovered about 7:50 a.m. Saturday at Detroit's city jail, 17601 Mound Road.

Michigan State Police will investigate the man's death. Lt. Mike Shaw, spokesman and commander for the state police in Metro Detroit, said police are awaiting the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office report.

The medical examiner's office did not immediately respond to a request for information.

The corrections department says the man who died was arrested Thursday for drug possession.

The Michigan Department of Corrections runs the facility on a contract basis for the Detroit Police Department. The agreement dates back to August 2013.

The Detroit Detention Center "holds all pre-arraigned detainees 17 years of age or older in the city of Detroit for up to 72 hours," according to the corrections department's website.