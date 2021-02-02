Duggan to provide update on expanded COVID-19 vaccinations in Detroit

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan is expected to provide an update Tuesday on the city's COVID-19 vaccination effort and explain how more Detroiters will be eligible for shots.

On Monday, the city received its increased weekly allotment of 15,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine. The new group of eligible people will be directed to make appointments at the TCF Center parking garage.

As of Monday, the city has totaled 28,800 COVID cases, resulting in 1,792 deaths.

A week ago, Duggan lowered the age of residents eligible for shots to 65 and opened vaccinations to clergy and mortuary workers.

Others already eligible before Wednesday are any "good neighbor" drivers, 65 or older, who bring older residents to the center, essential workers including K-12 teachers, child care workers and federal and state workers who are working in the city.

At 1 p.m., Duggan will be joined by Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair and representatives of United Way, Accounting Aid Society and Wayne Metro Action Agency. Duggan will also reiterate that eligible Detroiters should claim the Earned Income Tax Credit which can increase the size of their tax refund.

Dr. Nikolai Vitti, superintendent of the Detroit Public Schools Community District, said they're looking to reopen learning centers on Feb. 24 to allow any K-12 student to participate in online learning while at the school so staff can be available to help them.

About half of parents are requesting in-person learning, Vitti told the Detroit City Council Tuesday. The city has a COVID-19 positivity rate of less than 5% and if the infection rate continues to decline to 3%, they plan to reopen in-person learning in March.

"Teachers have an option to work online or in-person. Employees who return to work on Feb. 24 will be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test," Vitti said.

The district is planning for changes in online learning due to higher incidents of chronic absenteeism. The district plans to change the grading and assignment processes and is rethinking the learning process, Vitti said.

"These changes are not uncommon for even suburban school districts throughout Michigan...," Vitti told the council. "What we wanted to do at DPSCD is ensure that online learning matches the requirements and rigor of face-to-face learning. But as we work through this semester, it's clear that too many students are falling farther and farther behind, and we want to increase motivation to continue to log in and learn. A lot of our students are struggling to come complete assignments independently without enough support at the home."

In addition, the district will be expanding summer school, after-school programming and offer classes over breaks through employees. The district is also extending mental health support for families, students and employees.

"We continue at DPSCD to offer options to parents, we don't believe now or we don't believe by fall, that we should mandate in-person learning," he said.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_