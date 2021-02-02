Woman shot in drive-by while walking on Detroit's west side

Detroit — A 31-year-old woman was shot as she walked on Detroit's west side late Monday night, police said.

The shooting took place about 10 p.m. on Manor at Schoolcraft, just east of Meyers.

Janae Gordon, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman, said the victim was walking on Manor when a gold Buick pulled up. Shots were fired from the driver's side window, but police have no detailed description of the driver.

The victim was privately conveyed to a hospital, and listed in temporary serious condition.