Man, 19, faces murder, armed robbery charges in Redford homicide

Redford — A 19-year-old man faces six felony charges, including felony murder and armed robbery, in a fatal mid-January shooting in Redford, court records show.

LaDonta Skinner is charged with felony murder, two counts of armed robbery and three counts of felony firearm in the Jan. 17 shooting. He was denied bond at his arraignment.

At about 8:10 p.m. that Sunday night, on the 25800 block of Schoolcraft, just off Beech Daly, Redford Township Police Department responded to a reported shooting.

They found a male victim, 22, shot in his "upper torso." Medics transported him to a hospital, but he died.

Capt. Al DiPrima said police are not yet releasing the victim's name.

The shooting took place on Centralia at Kendall, about two-tenths of a mile north and west of where the victim was found, police said.

Police say Skinner and the victim "were known to each other." Working in tandem with Michigan State Police, Redford police arrested Skinner two weeks after the shooting, on Jan. 31.

He was arraigned Monday at Redford's 17th District Court by Judge Karen Khalil. He will remain jailed without bond until his probable cause conference Feb. 9.