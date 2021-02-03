Detroit man convicted of murder on faulty testimony to be freed after 26 years

The description of the way a killer walked sent Larry D. Smith to prison for a murder he and his attorney say he didn't commit.

On Thursday, Smith, 45, of Detroit, will be formally freed from his first-degree murder conviction by a Wayne County Circuit Court judge, county Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Wednesday.

Smith was 18 when he was sentenced in November 1994 to life in prison without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder and felony firearm convictions.

His hearing is set for 11 a.m. before Judge Shannon Walker. Smith's conviction is being overturned as a result of an investigation by the Wayne County Prosecutor Office's Conviction Integrity Unit, headed by director Valerie Newman.

"After 26 years of wrongful imprisonment, justice has finally been done, due to the incredible work of the Conviction Integrity Unit," said Mary Owens, Smith's attorney. "Larry finally has his life back."

Smith was convicted in connection with the slaying of Kenneth Hayes in the early morning hours of March 24, 1994, at a location in the 2200 block of Annabelle in Detroit.

During Smith's trial, the sole eyewitness who testified described the gait and body shape of a person who ran from the scene. No testimony established that Smith had a distinctive walk or build.

There also was no conclusive forensic evidence that linked Smith to the crime. A jailhouse informant testified that Smith had confessed committing the slaying to him; the prosecutor's office said the informant's testimony was later discredited because it may have been "fabricated" to gain police favors in his own case.

Smith denied making a confession to the informant and "has always maintained his innocence," according to the prosecutor.

As a result of an extensive investigation, the conviction integrity unit will ask the court to dismiss all charges against Smith since it would not be possible to have him retried because of the "passage of time" since the first trial.

“After a thorough review of the investigation and evidence in this case, we have determined that Mr. Smith certainly is entitled to a new trial,” Worthy said in a statement Wednesday. “We found that the Detroit Police Department’s informant was unreliable as well as the testimony of a key witness.

"There were other issues as well," she said. "While we cannot state that this is an exoneration, we are very certain that the trial process was not just.”