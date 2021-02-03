Electrical problems persist at Wayne County Circuit Court buildings

Detroit — Electrical problems persist Wednesday throughout the Third Judicial Court system's offices downtown following an outage at the Penobscot Building where computer and power servers for the court system are located.

The power outage was first reported Tuesday and interrupted telephone connections for the Third Circuit Court system. The problem has halted Zoom capabilities with some of the court's facilities, officials said.

As of Wednesday, phone service remains limited for court offices at the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center, Frank Murphy Hall of Justice and the Lincoln Hall of Justice. Court officials are urging those with scheduled court proceedings Wednesday to call their assigned courtroom for further instructions or log on to the court's website at www.3rdcc.org.

All Family Domestic and Friend of the Court hearings scheduled Wednesday are being reset. Those who have scheduled matters will get a new notice from the court about new dates, officials said.

Efforts continue to identify and fix the power problem.

Chief Judge Timothy Kenny told The News late Tuesday that a flood at the Penobscot Building is believed to have caused the problem. Efforts to reach officials with the Penobscot building on Wednesday were unsuccessful.

"There apparently is some significant water damage in the building," he said.

The outage, he added, has knocked out email and Zoom capabilities to facilities in the Young center and at Frank Murphy.

"It's hindered us," Kenny said. "We're trying to do some creative things so we can serve the public."