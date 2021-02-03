SUBSCRIBE NOW
DETROIT

SB I-75 closed from Seven Mile to McNichols after truck hits overpass

Mark Hicks
The Detroit News
Southbound Interstate 75 from Seven Mile to McNichols in Detroit will be closed after a truck hit an overpass Wednesday, Michigan State Police said.

The scene near I-75 and Seven Mile at about 7 p.m. Wednesday. Traffic closest to camera, on the right side, was traveling north.

The stretch "will remain closed till some time Thursday morning for bridge repair," Michigan Department of Transportation officials said on Twitter.

A camera monitored by MDOT near I-75 and Seven Mile showed traffic moving slowly on the southbound side about 7 p.m.

It was unknown what time the freeway will reopen, MDOT tweeted. The repairs could affect the morning rush hour.

State police ask drivers to plan for delays.

