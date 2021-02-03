SB I-75 closed from Seven Mile to McNichols after truck hits overpass

Southbound Interstate 75 from Seven Mile to McNichols in Detroit will be closed after a truck hit an overpass Wednesday, Michigan State Police said.

The stretch "will remain closed till some time Thursday morning for bridge repair," Michigan Department of Transportation officials said on Twitter.

A camera monitored by MDOT near I-75 and Seven Mile showed traffic moving slowly on the southbound side about 7 p.m.

It was unknown what time the freeway will reopen, MDOT tweeted. The repairs could affect the morning rush hour.

State police ask drivers to plan for delays.