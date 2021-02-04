4 vehicles stolen from 8 Mile used car dealership

Detroit — Police say four cars were stolen Thursday morning from a car lot on Detroit's east side.

The thefts were reported about 4:40 a.m. at Big Three Auto Sales, on the 17000 block of East Eight Mile, west of Kelly.

Janae Gordon, a spokeswoman for Detroit Police Department, said there were four cars taken: a black 2017 Chrysler 300 and a white 2018 Chrysler 300, along with a 2015 gray Dodge Charger and a red Dodge Charger from either 2015 or 2016.

None of the vehicles had license plates, police said.