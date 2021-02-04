Man, 20, shot while sitting in car on 8 Mile

Detroit — A 20-year-old man was seriously wounded after he was found shot early Thursday in a car on Detroit's west side, police said.

The shooting took place about 12:20 a.m. at West Eight Mile and Santa Barbara, west of Livernois.

Detroit police spokeswoman Janae Gordon said medics found the victim inside a Ford Fusion. Several shots had been fired at the car.

Police aren't yet sure of the circumstances before the shooting, and did not immediately offer any description of a shooter.

Medics took the victim to a hospital, and he is listed in critical condition.