Man charged in weekend double shooting on I-75

A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting last weekend on Interstate 75 in Detroit that injured two people, Michigan State Police said Thursday.

Juan Anthony Clark was arraigned in 36th District Court on 14 counts, including assault with intent to murder, firearms discharge from vehicle and dangerous weapons violations, the agency announced. Bond was set at $100,000.

An investigation linked the city resident to the shooting reported about 12:15 a.m. Sunday near the southbound I-75 ramp to westbound Davison, according to state police.

A driver and his passenger told Metro South troopers they had been shot on the freeway. The troopers confirmed they had been struck and their vehicle showed damage from bullets, state police said in a statement.

The victims were transported to Detroit Receiving Hospital.

During the investigation, authorities learned Detroit police "had a male suspect call reporting that someone pointed a gun at him on the freeway causing him to fire his weapon," officials wrote.

Clark was arrested, and investigators learned the shooting stemmed from a "prior altercation and ongoing argument between the victims and suspect," state police said.