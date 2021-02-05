Crews battle fire at empty building on Detroit's west side

Detroit — About 60 firefighters are battling a blaze at a shuttered building on Detroit's west side Friday morning.

The fire was reported about 6:40 a.m. on Grand River at Lothrop, said Dave Fornell, deputy commissioner of Detroit Fire Department.

That building on fire is called The Shops at Grand Square.

The "big, long building" has no second-floor windows, Fornell said.

There is no immediate theory as to the cause of the fire, but Fornell described the firefighting effort as "long, drawn out" due to the size of the building.

One person who was at the scene reported back injuries, Fornell said, but no one else was hurt.