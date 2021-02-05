Road rage sparks shooting on Detroit's west side, police say

Detroit police are investigating an alleged road rage incident that led to a shooting Friday night on the city's west side.

A preliminary investigation found two drivers exchanged gunfire around 7:55 p.m. near Seven Mile and Stoepel, said Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department.

As a result, one of the drivers was struck. Officers transported the 25-year-old to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The man had passengers in his car, including another adult and children, but they were unharmed, Kirkwood said.

The other driver fled in a dark Chevrolet Impala. Other details weren't immediately available Friday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.