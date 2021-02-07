30-year-old man shot to death after argument at Detroit party

The Detroit News

A 30-year-old man was shot to death after getting into an argument at a party early Sunday on Detroit's east side.

The shooting in the 12300 block of Lansdowne Street was reported to the Detroit Police Department at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said the victim knew the suspect, who ran from the location after the shooting and remains at large.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call the department's Homicide Section at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.