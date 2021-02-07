Off-duty Detroit officer in critical condition following three-car crash

Detroit — An off-duty officer was in critical condition Sunday following a three-car crash on the city's east side, police said.

One man was arrested, police said.

At about 2:50 p.m. Sunday, the off-duty officer, was driving south on Schoenherr in his personal vehicle when a 24-year old man in a Dodge Journey with his three children was traveling west on East Seven Mile Road at a high rate of speed and disregarded a red light, striking the officer's vehicle, police said.

A third vehicle, a Chrysler 300, that was stopped at the light also was stuck with no injuries reported, police said.

Police and medics who responded to the scene found the officer conscious and talking. The officer was hospitalized in critical condition

The suspect in the Journey and his three children were not injured, police said. He was taken into custody.

The crash remains under investigation.

