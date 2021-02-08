Longtime defense attorney Cliff Woodards killed in crash with police SUV

Detroit — A 58-year-old man died early Monday morning after a crash with a Detroit police SUV that was responding to a request for backup, police said.

Friends and colleagues identify the crash victim as Cliff Woodards II. He was a veteran defense attorney, admitted to the Michigan bar in February 2003.

The fatal crash took place about 1 a.m. at the intersection of the Interstate 96 service drive and West Chicago.

The Detroit Police Department vehicle, a Ford Explorer with lights and sirens on, was traveling east on the service drive. A Lexis IS 250 was southbound on West Chicago.

The two vehicles crashed.

The driver of the Lexis died at a hospital. Medics transported the officers to a hospital, and they are listed in stable condition.

Lillian Diallo, partner at the Legal Warriors law firm in Detroit and vice president of the Wayne County Bar Association, said Woodards "could bring joy to a courtroom" with the way he made arguments, and with his attire.

Woodards often wore colorful shirts, and the frames of his glasses would match the shirts. He wore a thin gold chain with a small charm of the scales of justice.

"Cliff was always Cliff," Diallo said. "He was unapologetically who he was. He decided he was going to be himself and not apologize for it. This is such a loss."

Karen Dumas said her friendship with Woodards dated back "at least 30 years."

"He always had a flair about him," Dumas said. "He always went by his own rules, his own agenda."

In addition to his legal career, Woodards was an active social media presence and had been a radio host at 910 AM Superstation.

"Cliff was antagonistic, but he was intelligent about it," Dumas said. "He wanted to question what people thought, and why they thought it."

Throughout it all, "Cliff was always Cliff," Dumas said.