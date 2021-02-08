Detroit woman, 60, arrested in stabbing of boyfriend, 66

Detroit — An argument between a man and a woman ended Saturday night in Detroit with one stabbed and the other arrested, police said.

At about 10:15 p.m. Saturday, at a home on the 15000 block of West Chicago, east of Greenfield, the 66-year-old man and the 60-year-old woman argued, police said.

The woman then allegedly grabbed a knife and stabbed the man, who police identify as her boyfriend.

Medics transported him to a hospital, where he's listed in critical condition.

Detroit police arrested the woman. She is jailed pending possible criminal charges, to be decided by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.