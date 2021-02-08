Man, 58, dies in crash with Detroit police SUV

Detroit — A 58-year-old man died early Monday morning in a crash with a Detroit police SUV that was responding to a request for backup, police said.

The fatal crash took place about 1 a.m. at the intersection of the Interstate 96 service drive and West Chicago.

The Detroit Police Department vehicle, a Ford Explorer with lights and sirens on, was traveling east on the service drive.

The 58-year-old man, driving a Lexis IS 250, was southbound on West Chicago.

The two vehicles crashed.

Medics transported the victim to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Medics transported the officers to a hospital, and they are listed in stable condition.