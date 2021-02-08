Suspects sought in slaying of Wayne State student in December

Detroit police on Monday released surveillance images of two suspects sought in a shooting in December that left a Wayne State University student dead.

The victim, identified as Casey Willis, and a friend were sitting in a 2017 Honda Civic on the 18000 block of Cardoni on the city's east side at about 1:40 a.m. Dec. 26 when two men allegedly walked up, investigators said in a statement.

"One of them produced a weapon and fired shots, striking the female victim in the body, fatally wounding her," according to the release.

The two men fled, police said.

Willis was pronounced dead at the scene, police have said.

The University Prep Academy graduate's slaying sparked a memorial that drew hundreds.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Crime Stoppers of Michigan also accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.