Suspects sought in slaying of Wayne State student in December

Mark Hicks
The Detroit News
Detroit police on Monday released surveillance images of two suspects sought in a shooting in December that left a Wayne State University student dead. 

The victim, identified as Casey Willis, and a friend were sitting in a 2017 Honda Civic on the 18000 block of Cardoni on the city's east side at about 1:40 a.m. Dec. 26 when two men allegedly walked up, investigators said in a statement.

"One of them produced a weapon and fired shots, striking the female victim in the body, fatally wounding her," according to the release.

The two men fled, police said.

The suspects were captured on a camera in the Dec. 26 incident.

Willis was pronounced dead at the scene, police have said.

The University Prep Academy graduate's slaying sparked a memorial that drew hundreds.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Crime Stoppers of Michigan also accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. 

