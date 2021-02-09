2 men found slain on Detroit's east side

Detroit — Homicide detectives are investigating the deaths of two men, 39 and 64, who were found in a home on Detroit's east side early Tuesday morning.

It was about 12:40 a.m., on the 20500 block of Goulburn — south of Eight Mile, east of Groesbeck — when the men's bodies were found, Detroit Police Department said in a statement.

The circumstances before the shooting are not immediately known, and police have no suspect descriptions to offer.

Detroit police are asking tipster to come forward. Those who prefer anonymity can call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP and share what they know.