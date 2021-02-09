Detroit adds COVID vaccination sites for seniors, transportation options

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan is set to announce Tuesday new COVID-19 vaccination sites for Detroit seniors as well as free and low-cost travel options to the TCF Center downtown for other residents eligible for doses of vaccine.

The expanded options come days after Duggan promised community centers and other locations in Detroit would soon be utilized to administer vaccinations that thus far have been confined to the TCF Center parking garage.

On Friday, the mayor added restaurant employees, grocery store workers, security guards and janitorial employees of any age who live or work in the city to Detroit's vaccination eligibility list.

The city's allotment of the vaccine tripled last week to 15,000 doses. Prior to that, inoculation efforts in the state had slowed due to a nationwide shortage.

The city has recorded 29,229 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,808 deaths since March, according to Monday data from the Detroit Health Department.

Michigan has administered about 1.3 million of the 2 million doses of vaccines it has received. As of Monday, 136,025 doses of the vaccine were allocated to Detroit and 34,570 doses — or 25% — have been administered.

Duggan recently lowered the age of residents eligible for the vaccine to 65 and opened up eligibility to clergy and mortuary workers.

Others already eligible before Wednesday include any "good neighbor" drivers, 65 or older, who bring older residents to the center, essential workers including K-12 teachers, child care workers and federal and state employees who are working in the city.

Appointments for those eligible can be scheduled by calling (313) 230-0505 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Duggan also is expected to provide an update Tuesday on the newest round of Paycheck Protection Program funds available to small businesses. In the first round of funding, $650 million was distributed to 5,400 Detroit businesses, officials said.

