Baby girl dies on Detroit's west side

Detroit — A baby girl, almost 1 year old, died Thursday morning in Detroit after her mother found her unresponsive, police said.

At about 5:20 a.m. medics and police were called to a home south of Puritan and west of Meyers on Detroit's west side, said Officer Holly Lance, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman.

The girl's mother woke up and found the girl not responsive, and called authorities.

Medics transported the girl to a hospital, but she died.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office will determine her cause of death.