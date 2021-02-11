Duggan to take part in White House talks over national recovery plan

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan is set to meet with President Joe Biden Friday in the Oval Office as part of a bipartisan group of governors and mayors providing input on national recovery legislation.

The White House and Duggan's administration confirmed the mayor's plan to travel to Washington D.C. to take part in talks about Biden's "American Rescue Package."

John Roach, a spokesman for Duggan, said the White House reached out on Wednesday to seek Duggan's participation.

"Mayor Duggan has been in near-daily conversations with members of the Biden administration, but as you can imagine, an invitation from the president is a special honor," Roach said.

Biden unveiled his $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan to speed up vaccinations and boost financial aid to those struggling from the continued economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The package would help Biden meet his goal of administering 100 million vaccines by the 100th day of his administration, advance plans to reopen most schools by the spring and deliver more resources to help stabilize the economy.

The proposal, which follows $4 trillion in rescue spending, seeks an hourly minimum wage of $15 and $350 billion in aid for state and local governments.

