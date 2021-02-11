Man, 25, dies in single-car crash on Lodge Freeway in Detroit

Detroit — A 25-year-old man died early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit, police said.

The fatal crash took place about 2:55 a.m. on the southbound Lodge Freeway at the Wyoming ramp. Michigan State Police are investigating.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver from Detroit was traveling south on M-10 at a high rate of speed. The driver failed to negotiate the curve at Wyoming and proceeded straight onto the exit ramp for Wyoming, jumping the curb and crossing the berm.

Michigan State Police wrote, in a statement, that "the excessive speed of the vehicle caused the vehicle to launch across the berm, over the entrance ramp from Wyoming, and crash into the berm on the opposite side of the entrance ramp, killing the driver."

He was the only person in the vehicle.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the driver's cause of death.