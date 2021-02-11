Man charged in March 2020 Detroit gas station slaying

Detroit — A 38-year-old man has been denied bond as he faces four felony charges in a fatal March 2020 shooting at a gas station on Detroit's west side.

Daron Williams was arraigned Wednesday by 36th District Magistrate Malaika Ramsey-Heath on four counts: first-degree premediated murder, two counts of felony firearm, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He's charged in a March 13 shooting at a Citgo gas station on the 3400 block of Fenkell. Police say two men, 28 and 37, argued around 11:40 p.m.

The older man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim, who died from his injuries. The shooter then fled the scene.

Williams has petitioned for a court-appointed attorney.

Williams is due for a probable cause conference on Feb. 23 and a preliminary examination on March 2, both before Judge Ronald Giles at 36th District Court.

Williams pleaded guilty in August 2013 in Wayne County to attempting to deliver or manufacture marijuana. In exchange for the guilty plea, the prosecutor's office dropped a charge of delivering or manufacturing marijuana.