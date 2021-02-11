Suspects use truck, SUV to smash into Detroit dollar store, police say

Detroit police are seeking tips to find three suspects accusing of using a truck and SUV to smash into an east-side dollar store last weekend.

The group went to the business in the 1500 block of East Lafayette at about 1:55 a.m. Sunday and drove a Ford F-150 and a burgundy Chevrolet Avalanche "to smash through" the storefront, investigators said in a statement.

The suspects stole an ATM that had no money before fleeing in the two vehicles, according to the release.

We’re running a great deal through Feb. 18 for our new subscribers. Sign up here for just $1 for 6 months.

One of the suspects was last seen wearing a dark ski mask, a gray sweater featuring the number 23 in white on the left side of hood, a black coat, dark gloves, gray jogging pants with white stripes and green lettering, and dark boots, police said.

The second suspect wore a black jacket and matching jogging pants with white lettering on both sides, dark boots and purple surgical gloves.

A third suspect was wearing a black ski mask, white T-shirt, gray sweater, black coat with fur around the hood, light colored gloves, black pants and boots.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Seventh Precinct at (313) 596-5740. Crime Stoppers of Michigan also accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.