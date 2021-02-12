Detroit police: 2 people shot in attempted robbery on west side
Detroit — A man and a woman are in critical condition after they were shot Thursday night on Detroit's west side.
Police say the victims — a 54-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman — were participating in a drug deal shortly before 10 p.m. in the area of Ellis and Abington, said Janae Gordon, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's north of Joy Road and east of the Southfield Freeway.
A man walked up, pulled a gun and announced a robbery, police said, offering preliminary information.
The victims tried to drive off, but were shot multiple times.
The shooter fled on foot.
Medics transported the victims to a hospital. Both are listed in critical condition.
Police have no shooter description to offer.