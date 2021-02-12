Detroit police: 2 people shot in attempted robbery on west side

Detroit — A man and a woman are in critical condition after they were shot Thursday night on Detroit's west side.

Police say the victims — a 54-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman — were participating in a drug deal shortly before 10 p.m. in the area of Ellis and Abington, said Janae Gordon, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's north of Joy Road and east of the Southfield Freeway.

A man walked up, pulled a gun and announced a robbery, police said, offering preliminary information.

The victims tried to drive off, but were shot multiple times.

The shooter fled on foot.

Medics transported the victims to a hospital. Both are listed in critical condition.

Police have no shooter description to offer.