NB I-75 near Warren Ave. in Detroit closed while police search for signs of shooting
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Michigan State Police said they are investigating a shooting related to a road rage incident on Interstate 75 near Warren Avenue.
They said in a tweet that the northbound lanes of the freeway in the area will be closed while troopers search for evidence.
The victim who reported the incident went to a Detroit police precinct after it happened, officials said. Detroit police contacted the state police about the shooting.
No injuries were reported.
