DETROIT

NB I-75 near Warren Ave. in Detroit closed while police search for signs of shooting

Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Michigan State Police said they are investigating a shooting related to a road rage incident on Interstate 75 near Warren Avenue.

They said in a tweet that the northbound lanes of the freeway in the area will be closed while troopers search for evidence.

The victim who reported the incident went to a Detroit police precinct after it happened, officials said. Detroit police contacted the state police about the shooting.

No injuries were reported. 

