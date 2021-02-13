Detroit police investigate two nonfatal triple shootings

The Detroit News

Detroit police are investigating two nonfatal triple shootings that were about 15 minutes apart early Saturday.

In the first incident, at about 1:40 a.m. in the 5000 block of East Outer Drive, the suspect, a 23-year-old man, and two victims, a 21-year-old woman and 23-year-old man, were shot after an argument escalated into a struggle, according to a preliminary Detroit police report.

The victims were taken to a hospital and listed in temporary serious condition. The suspect took himself to a hospital and was listed in serious condition.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Eleventh Precinct at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

In the second incident, at about 2 a.m. in the 15800 block of Eastwood, the suspect allegedly fired shots into a home, striking a 30-year-old man, 35-year old woman, and another woman whose age was unknown. They were taken to the hospital and had non life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers.