DETROIT

Detroit barricaded gunman surrenders after police team talks him out of house

George Hunter
The Detroit News
Detroit — A police negotiation team Sunday talked a mentally ill barricaded gunman into dropping his weapon and surrendering after he'd been holed up in an east-side home for several hours, police said.

The incident began at about 4:10 p.m. when a 40-year-old man got into an argument with his girlfriend and allegedly assaulted her, Detroit police officer Dan Donakowski said.

"She was able to escape and call police," Donakowski said. "Officers who responded were able to talk to him at first, but then he barricaded himself inside the house with a gun."

The Detroit Police Special Response Team was deployed to the scene, along with police negotiators.

"After a couple hours, they were able to talk the man out peacefully," Donakowski said.

Detroit police saw a spike in barricaded gunman situations last year. In December, after four men led police on a high-speed chase and staged a standoff inside a Detroit home, police officials said it was the 34th barricaded gunman case they'd responded to in 2020, up from 22 in 2019.

ghunter@detroitnews.com

