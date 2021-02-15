Detroit delaying 3,000 COVID-19 vaccination appointments amid snowstorm

Detroit — The city is delaying 3,000 Tuesday appointments for COVID-19 vaccines to Saturday in anticipation of heavy snowfall that could strand some residents at home, Mayor Mike Duggan said.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for southeast Michigan and Duggan said the city anticipates it will be hit with between six to 10 inches of snow.

Detroit officials are asking residents to remove their vehicles from residential streets by 6 p.m. Monday and noted crews will be deployed sometime Tuesday morning to begin clearing the 1,884 miles of residential streets and 673 main roads that Detroit oversees. Contractors have 24 hours to complete the snow clearing, the mayor said.

We have a great deal through Feb. 18 on subscriptions. Get full access for $1 for 6 months.

"We're going to have to work through this as a community. We're going to keep vaccines going to the maximum extent possible, but we're also not going to ask people to be at risk to come down in difficult driving conditions," Duggan said during an afternoon briefing at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters. "There is a good chance you'll have a hard time getting out of your neighborhood tomorrow."

Detroit's DPW Director Ron Brundidge joined Duggan for the news conference, noting there are some city neighborhoods without driveways. The city has not declared a snow emergency and vehicles won't be towed, Duggan said.

Duggan said Monday that Detroit over the weekend recorded its third confirmed case of the new highly contagious variant of COVID-19 but stressed Detroiters have been vigilant in wearing masks and the city is "watching it closely."

Duggan, who took part in a Friday meeting at the Oval Office to discuss President Joe Biden's COVID-19 rescue plan, has consistently expanded eligibility for vaccines in the city. He reiterated Monday that he's pressing the state and federal government to increase Detroit's weekly allotment of the vaccine from 15,000 doses to 25,000.

The mayor said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is soon expected to announce an eligibility expansion for the vaccine. In the coming days, he said, the city will detail its plan.

Detroit received 15,000 weekly doses of the vaccine Monday. But Duggan anticipates the allotment will increase by March or early April.

"Hopefully we will get above 15,000 sooner than that," he said. "But if you talk to the county executives in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb they'd all like more too. Everyone is watching out for their own constituents as they should be. We're the ones who have proven we're doing 15,000 a week without breaking a sweat."

Over the weekend, Detroit hosted its first "Senior Saturdays" COVID-19 vaccination clinics at two churches, with the aim of vaccinating 1,000 seniors. Duggan said Monday that on Saturday, Feb. 27 the city will double the number of churches involved sites to continue to ramp up the effort.

Duggan late last week announced the city was opening appointments up to residents 18 and older with physical and developmental disabilities and their caregivers.

Vaccines in Detroit also are being offered to restaurant employees, grocery store workers, security guards and janitorial employees of any age who live or work in the city.

Others eligible are any "good neighbor" drivers, 65 or older, who bring older residents to the center, essential workers including K-12 teachers, child care workers and federal and state employees who are working in the city, and clergy and mortuary workers.

cferretti@detroitnews.com