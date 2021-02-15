Teen shot in fight, man shot at home in Detroit

Detroit — Police are investigating two non-fatal shootings overnight, one on Detroit's east side, one on the city's west side.

At about 9:35 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was shot on the 8800 block of Mack, said Cpl. Dan Donakowski, a Detroit Police Department spokesman. That's west of McClellan.

Police say the shooting happened during a fight with another male.

Medics transported the victim to a hospital, and he is listed in stable condition.

The second shooting took place about six hours later, at 3:20 a.m., on the 12000 block of Cheyenne. That's north of Plymouth and east of Schaefer.

Police say two men entered the victim's home and shot him, under circumstances not yet clear. Police do not immediately have descriptions to offer of the two men.

After being shot, the victim was transported to the hospital by medics, and listed in temporary serious condition.