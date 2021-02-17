I-94 between I-75, Conner in Detroit to close this weekend for bridge demolition

Both directions of Interstate 94 between Interstate 75 and Conner will be closed this weekend, state officials said Wednesday.

The closure will start at 9 p.m. Friday and I-94 is scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Crews will begin closing the area's entry ramps to the freeway at about 7 p.m. Friday.

MDOT said the closure is needed to enable crews to demolish the Frontenac overpass over I-94.

During the closure, traffic on westbound I-94 will be rerouted to westbound Eight Mile to southbound Gratiot to the westbound Gratiot Connector to northbound I-75 and back to westbound I-94.

One lane of westbound I-94 will be open for local traffic up to Conner.

Meanwhile, eastbound I-94 traffic will be detoured to southbound I-75 to the eastbound Gratiot Connector to northbound Gratiot to eastbound Eight Mile and back to eastbound I-94.

MDOT plans to replace the Frontenac Street bridge, which was built in 1954.

