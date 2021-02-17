Detroit police seek man charged in New Year's Eve crash that killed 3

The Detroit News

Detroit – Police are asking for the public’s help in apprehending a 37-year-old man who faces murder charges in connection with a fatal New Year’s Eve crash that left three elderly people dead.

The Detroit Police Department said Victor Ross, who is not in custody, has been charged with three counts each of second-degree murder, reckless driving causing death, operating with a revoked or suspended license causing death and failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault resulting in death. He is also charged as a habitual offender, third offense.

Ross is accused of being the driver of a Cadillac CT6 that police said was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck a Mercury Sable on Michigan Avenue that was attempting to turn left onto 16th Street. An 87-year-old passenger in the vehicle police say Ross was driving died in the crash, as did the two people in the Mercury. Both were in their 60s.

Police did not release names or hometowns for those killed in the crash.

Police said Ross is approximately 5-foot 9-inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds and has a light complexion with black hair and green eyes.

Anyone who has seen Ross or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Homicide Unit (313) 596-2260 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.