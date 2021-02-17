Search called off for man who reportedly fell through ice on Detroit River

The Detroit Police Harbormaster and a team from the U.S Coast Guard are searching for a man who reportedly fell through the ice on the Detroit River, Detroit police said Wednesday night.

A 911 call came into emergency dispatch at 5:10 p.m. about a man who was seen walking on the ice and fell through, said Detroit police Officer Holly Lance, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department.

The area where the man was walking is in the 7000 block of East Jefferson.

"Our DPD Harbor Master team went out to attempt rescue with air support and U.S. Coast Guard. For now the U.S. Coast Guard called off the search for search and rescue. They were not able to locate the individual. There is a lot of ice out there. The river is frozen solid."

The U.S. Coast Guard, the lead agency in the investigation, is expected to go back out on the river to continue its search but it has not yet been determined when.

No other details were available Wednesday nights.

