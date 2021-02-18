Duggan's eighth State of the City speech to be held virtually

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan is expected to deliver his eighth State of the City address virtually on March 9.

The plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic is a departure from the traditional invitation-only speech delivered in-person each year by Duggan at different city venues. Officials said the event will be streamed live at 6:45 p.m. on Detroit's YouTube Channel. It also will be broadcast on channels 10 and 21.

The mayor's office has yet to provide details on the theme of this year's address, but Duggan, who announced in January that he's seeking a third term in the 2021 election, has made clear that the next four years will be focused on connecting residents with skills training, transportation and access to jobs.

In his 2020 speech, Duggan touted the return of big business to Detroit and a focus on initiatives that benefit Detroiters and ensure equity.

Anthony Adams, a deputy mayor under disgraced former mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, is the first high-profile figure to declare his intentions to challenge Duggan in the mayoral race this year.

