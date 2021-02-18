Search called off for man who reportedly jumped through ice into Detroit River

Detroit — Authorities have called off the search for a man who reportedly jumped through ice into the Detroit River off Belle Isle Wednesday night, police said.

Officer Holly Lance, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman, said a man and a woman on the 7000 block of East Jefferson near Belle Isle called 911 about 5:10 p.m. Wednesday to say they saw a man walk out onto the iced-over river and jump on it. He fell through the ice into the water.

The Detroit River was just under 33 degrees on Wednesday, according to seatemperature.info.

The U.S. Coast Guard, the Detroit police harbormaster and the Detroit Fire Department all searched for the man, but he could not be found. The search effort was suspended at about 9 p.m., police said.

Coast Guard officials did not immediately respond to requests for information on what recovery effort, if any, is planned.

Police did not find any vehicles on Belle Isle that were left abandoned, Lance said.