Semi stuck under bridge on EB I-94 near Linwood in Detroit

Detroit — Traffic on eastbound Interstate 94 near Linwood will be slow for a few hours after a semi became wedged under an overpass Thursday morning, Michigan State Police said.

The crash with the bridge happened at about 7 a.m. on the freeway, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the semi's driver misjudged the height of his trailer and got stuck under the 13 foot-11 inch bridge.

State police said the trailer is loaded and it will be a few hours before it is cleared.

Motorists should seek an alternate route.

