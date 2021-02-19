3 sought in Detroit shooting, carjacking

Detroit police have released surveillance images of three suspects wanted in a shooting and carjacking last weekend on the city’s west side.

The group exited a black Dodge Charger in a parking lot in the 24500 block of W. Eight Mile at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday and approached a 32-year-old man preparing to enter his vehicle, police said in a statement.

"As the victim walked to the driver’s side of his car, one of the suspects ... fired multiple shots at him and struck him," according to the release.

The alleged gunman, who was wearing a mask and all black, returned to the Dodge Charger. A second suspect, dressed in a white hooded sweatshirt, dark coat with white patterns, black pants and black boots, ran east through the parking lot, police said.

The victim stumbled a short distance then collapsed on the ground. He was later hospitalized for his injuries.

Meanwhile, a third suspect dressed in black and wearing a mask approached a man sitting in a black Cadillac Escalade, knocked on his window with an AK-47 and ordered him out.

The man complied and the suspect drove off in the Cadillac, which was later recovered on the east side.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Section at (313) 596-2555. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.