Police seek suspect in fatal shooting at east Detroit gas station

Detroit police are seeking tips to find a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting Friday at a gas station on the city’s east side.

The victim was inside a silver Ford Fusion parked near a gas pump in the 10600 block of E. Outer Drive at about 11:20 a.m. when an older model Chevrolet Suburban or Tahoe pulled alongside and a passenger fired multiple shots inside, investigators said in a statement.

"After the shooting the suspect vehicle drove away then returned moments later and fired additional shots into the vehicle fatally wounding the victim," according to the release.

The victim’s vehicle accelerated forward and struck the wall of the gas station building. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The SUV involved fled north on Wayburn.

The suspect was last seen wearing a light colored mask and jacket, dark hat and armed with a handgun.

Anyone who recognizes him or has any information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.