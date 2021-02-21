'Miracle dog' recovering after he was stranded for days on Detroit River

A "miracle dog" is recovering after spending four freezing days stranded along or on ice on the Detroit River, the Woodhaven Animal Hospital said Sunday.

The dog was rescued Saturday afternoon by a boater from Windsor, Ontario, following an international effort that involved Americans and Canadians on both sides of the Detroit River.

The 1-year-old male dog, who the Woodhaven staff is calling Alfonso, was shown recovering at the Woodhaven Animal Hospital in a blue sweater Sunday morning in a Facebook update. Because Alfonso's fur was matted by the snow and ice during his days outside, most of it was shaved off, staff said.

The Animal Resource Funding Foundation, which is paying for his care and reported donations of more than $10,000, said the pup was "up and walking around the clinic" on Sunday. It said he had begun hyperbaric oxygen therapy and he was on pain medicine and IV fluids for pancreatitis.

Patricia Trevino with the River Rouge Animal Shelter said the dog, whose owner isn't known, survived four bitterly cold days on the ice and other areas along the river in Ecorse, near the John D. Dingell Park.

“It’s an amazing story of survival,” she told WDIV-TV. Trevino said her crew watched the dog every day and said a coyote at some point apparently chased the marooned canine farther onto the river.

Alfonso’s rescue and involved LaSalle Fire Services in Ontario, BASF Corp. and other local groups along the river.

But it was Jude Mead of J&J Marine in Windsor, Ontario, who rescued Alfonso off of a Detroit River island Saturday, according to a Facebook post from Woodhaven Mayor Patricia Odette.

Dr. Lucretia Greear, a veterinarian at Woodhaven Animal Hospital caring for the dog, said he is recovering from frostbite to his paw pads, dehydration and pancreatitis. Alfonso is receiving IV fluids as part of his care, Greear said in a Facebook update.

Woodhaven is urging the many people who have been calling the hospital inquiring about adopting Alfonso to call the River Rouge Animal Shelter with any questions or concerns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.