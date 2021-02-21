Pedestrian at corner killed when cars collide in Detroit

A pedestrian was killed when two vehicles collided on Detroit's east side Sunday.

A 52-year-old man was standing on the corner of Gratiot and Connor at about 8:30 a.m. when two vehicles crashed at the intersection; one of the cars struck the man, police said.

A 56-year-old woman in a Chevrolet Malibu stayed on the scene and called 911. She did not report any injuries. It was unclear what happened to the driver of the other vehicle. The woman driver did notreport any injuries.

The man was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police do not know which of the vehicles hit the man.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.