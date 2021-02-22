Detroit police: 2 teens shot during fight at Gratiot parking lot

Detroit — Two teens were shot while they were in a parking lot on Detroit's east side late Saturday night, police said.

Police say the victims, a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man, were at the scene of a fight when gunshots were fired about 11:10 p.m. Saturday in a parking lot on the 11000 block of Gratiot, east of Conner.

Medics transported both victims to a hospital. Both are listed in temporary serious condition.

In the early stages of the investigation, police have no additional information.