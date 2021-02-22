2 would-be robbery victims shoot back on Detroit's east side

Detroit — Police are investigating two separate shootings Monday in Detroit where potential robbery victims had guns of their own and fired back, wounding their attackers.

The first took place about 12:40 a.m. at a BP gas station on the 2100 block of Gratiot, said Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's on Detroit's east side, at St. Aubin.

Police say a man, 29, was pumping gas into his black Dodge Ram 1500 when a man, 30, approached him, armed, and demanded he give up his vehicle.

The victim, who holds a concealed license permit, had a gun, too, and fired at the man, who also fired his gun.

Both men were hit. The victim was shot in the leg. Medics transported him to a hospital, and he's listed in temporary serious condition.

The man who tried to take his vehicle fled on foot, but a susp was arrested a short time later. He had been shot in his buttocks, police said, and is listed in serious condition.

Two hours later, about 2:40 a.m. on the 14200 block of Mack, east of Chalmers, a 43-year-old man exchanged gunfire with a man who tried to rob him.

Police say the victim was outside a building when a man, 35, allegedly approached him.

The two men fought and gunfire was exchanged, and both men were wounded. The victim was listed in temporary serious condition.

The suspect was listed in critical condition.